comscore Nonprofit gives Hawaii failing grade in preventing youth vaping | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Nonprofit gives Hawaii failing grade in preventing youth vaping

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.

Hawaii has made significant strides in its work to end tobacco use but continues to falter in its efforts to reduce the sale of flavored tobacco and vaping products targeting youths. Read more

Previous Story
Lawyer Up: Hawaii’s payday loan landscape receives needed reform for 2022

Scroll Up