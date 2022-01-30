Proposed bill would ban drone fishing

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A bill that would ban drone-assisted fishing in Hawaii has been introduced in the state Legislature. Read more

Senate Bill 2065 would prohibit the possession or use of “unmanned aerial vehicles” in state waters, which extend 3 miles from the shore, adding them to a list of prohibited fishing tools that include explosives, “electrofishing devices” and poisons.

Drones are increasingly being used in Hawaii to catch ulua and have become a divisive issue for the fishing, ocean recreation and conservation communities. Drones enable fishers to cast lines in deeper water hundreds of yards from shore, raising concerns about other ocean users getting caught in the lines or the lines being left in the ocean.

“This has resulted in increased interactions with protected species, such as monk seals and turtles, as well as increased user conflicts with boaters, swimmers, divers, surfers, kayakers, and other offshore ocean users,” the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said in a written testimony supporting SB 2065.

DLNR asked lawmakers to clarify language in the bill on the use of drones “solely as a visual aid” to locate schools of fish. It also recommended lowering the penalty from a class C felony to a petty misdemeanor.

Also in support of the bill is the DLNR’s Hawaii State Aha Moku, which said in its testimony that traditional Hawaiian fishing and gathering practices could be affected by drones.

“Unmanned aerial vehicles used for purposes of fishing would either purposely or inadvertently pinpoint fishing koa, gathering places of endangered limu, opihi and other marine coastal and deep-water species that have been preserved and maintained for generations by traditional Hawaiian lawaia, fishers and gatherers, in areas not easily accessible on every island,” its testimony said.

Those who opposed the bill say a ban would affect their livelihoods and way of life.

Carl Matthew Jellings, a commercial fisher and certified drone operator, said in written testimony the bill would affect most, if not all, akule fishers, who have switched to using drones to locate akule, or bigeye scad.

“The biggest reason for this switch is due to the massive cost of manned aircraft and pilot. Due to the cost reduction in overhead we are able to catch less and still do OK,” Jellings said.

Albert Nakaji, 70, wrote that because of injuries and the growing cost of food, he uses drones for subsistence fishing.

“To prohibit the use of a drone would take away an important option for me to catch fish,” Nakaji said. “I do not fish for sport. I fish to eat what I catch in order to supplement our groceries.”

Most of the testimony at a virtual meeting held Thursday by DLNR’s Division of Aquatic Resources objected to a ban on drone fishing. Some wondered why drones are being targeted instead of lay nets, which DAR Administrator Brian Neilson has said are among the “most problematic fishing-gear types in terms of illegal use and unintended by-catch.”

SB 2065 was introduced by Sen. Lorraine Inouye (D, Kaupulehu-Waimea-North Hilo), who chairs the Senate’s Water and Land Committee, committee member Sen. Gil Riviere (D, Heeia-Laie- Waialua) and Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz (D, Wahiawa- Whitmore-Mililani Mauka), chairman of the Committee on Ways and Means.

A hearing for the bill that was scheduled for Friday was deferred to Monday at 1:30 p.m.