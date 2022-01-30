comscore Close encounter: A look at shark bites in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Close encounter: A look at shark bites in Hawaii

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:40 a.m.
  • RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Jared Willeford survived his encounter with a great white shark while surfing at Banyans in Kailua-­Kona in December. He has since returned to the water there.

    Jared Willeford survived his encounter with a great white shark while surfing at Banyans in Kailua-­Kona in December. He has since returned to the water there.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Jared Willeford was sitting on his surfboard Dec. 4 when a 15-foot shark lunged out of the water at him.

    Jared Willeford was sitting on his surfboard Dec. 4 when a 15-foot shark lunged out of the water at him.

  • RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Jared Willeford paddled out into the water at Banyans in Kailua-Kona on Thursday.

    Jared Willeford paddled out into the water at Banyans in Kailua-Kona on Thursday.

  • RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Jared Willeford’s shark bite scars, which have mostly healed, stretch from below his left elbow to his hand. He continues to go to physical therapy for numbness and nerve damage.

    Jared Willeford’s shark bite scars, which have mostly healed, stretch from below his left elbow to his hand. He continues to go to physical therapy for numbness and nerve damage.

  • RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Jared Willeford shows his drawing of a great white shark.

    Jared Willeford shows his drawing of a great white shark.

Shark bite numbers vary from year to year for no apparent reason, but over the past 10 years, there have been an average of almost nine incidents annually, according to the state Division of Aquatic Resources. Read more

