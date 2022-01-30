Close encounter: A look at shark bites in Hawaii
By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 1:40 a.m.
RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Jared Willeford survived his encounter with a great white shark while surfing at Banyans in Kailua-Kona in December. He has since returned to the water there.
COURTESY PHOTO
Jared Willeford was sitting on his surfboard Dec. 4 when a 15-foot shark lunged out of the water at him.
RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Jared Willeford paddled out into the water at Banyans in Kailua-Kona on Thursday.
RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Jared Willeford’s shark bite scars, which have mostly healed, stretch from below his left elbow to his hand. He continues to go to physical therapy for numbness and nerve damage.
RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Jared Willeford shows his drawing of a great white shark.
