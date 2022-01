Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Chaminade men’s and women’s basketball teams lost on Saturday in San Diego to host Point Loma, with the men falling 72-57 and the women 93-58. Read more

Point Loma sweeps Chaminade in hoops

The Chaminade men’s and women’s basketball teams lost on Saturday in San Diego to host Point Loma, with the men falling 72-57 and the women 93-58.

The women took the floor first, and Arianna Blowe led the Silverswords (1-13, 0-10 PacWest) with a season-high 15 points and seven rebounds. Annika Thayer led the Sea Lions (11-7, 6-5 PacWest) with a game-high 21 points.

The men kept their game closer, trailing by just one at the half before an abysmal shooting performance in the second half saw the Silverswords (8-12, 6-8 PacWest) make just eight of 21 shots. Isaac Amaral-Artharee led the Silverswords with 14 points. Point Loma (12-8, 8-4) got 19 points from Kaden Anderson and Ben Okhotin.

Local surfers advance in Billabong Pro

Five local surfers advanced through the first day of the Billabong Pro Pipeline on Oahu’s North Shore on Saturday.

Hawaii’s Barron Mamiya, Ivan Florence, Ezekiel Lau, Seth Moniz and John John Florence each made it through their first-round heats to advance to today’s round of 32. A sixth, Imaikalani deVault, was knocked out in the elimination round.

The start of the women’s competition was postponed to today.

Concordia-Irvine takes 2 from HPU

The Hawaii Pacific men’s and women’s basketball teams wrapped up their California road trips with losses on Saturday in Irvine, Calif.

The women fell 71-49 to start the day, as the Eagles (11-6, 8-3 PacWest) used an early 19-0 run to seize control and cruise to victory. Avery Cargill led the Sharks (4-12, 1-8) with 16 points. Michaela VanderKlugt had 23 points to lead the Eagles.

On the men’s side, the Sharks (3-15, 0-11) trailed from start to finish in their contest, losing 95-81. Wayne Arnold exploded for 40 points, going 9-for-13 from the 3-point arc for the Eagles (10-7, 7-4). Rodney Hounshell led the Sharks with 23.

Hilo women bounce back against Biola

The Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball team got revenge for its loss to Biola on Monday, defeating the Eagles 57-49 in La Mirada, Calif., on Saturday.

Mandi Kawaha led the Vulcans (8-6, 5-5 PacWest) with 22 points, and Heaven Samyoa-Mathis added 12. Amiah Simmons had 15 points to lead the Eagles (11-6, 7-4).

The men were unable to match the women, as the Vulcans fell 88-78 despite 26 points from Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones.

The Vulcans (10-8, 6-5 PacWest) allowed the Eagles (15-4, 9-3) to hit 65 percent from the field and 57 percent from downtown. Alex Wright and Michael Bagatourian each had 17 points for the Eagles.