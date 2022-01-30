comscore New Hawaii inside linebackers coach Chris Brown hopes to instill the same passion of Warriors past | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

New Hawaii inside linebackers coach Chris Brown hopes to instill the same passion of Warriors past

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:30 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2002 Chris Brown tackled Alabama’s Santonio Beard in a game played on Nov. 30, 2002, at Aloha Stadium.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2002

    Chris Brown tackled Alabama’s Santonio Beard in a game played on Nov. 30, 2002, at Aloha Stadium.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2019 Chris Brown was the linebackers coach and strength coordinator at Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2019

    Chris Brown was the linebackers coach and strength coordinator at Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas.

Back in the early 2000s, University of Hawaii football players had unique pregame routines. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Jan. 30, 2022
Next Story
Chaminade men fall at Point Loma

Scroll Up