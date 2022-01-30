New Hawaii inside linebackers coach Chris Brown hopes to instill the same passion of Warriors past
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:30 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2002
Chris Brown tackled Alabama’s Santonio Beard in a game played on Nov. 30, 2002, at Aloha Stadium.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2019
Chris Brown was the linebackers coach and strength coordinator at Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree