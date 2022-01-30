comscore Rainbow Wahine bounce back with win in Northridge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine bounce back with win in Northridge

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:30 a.m.

Hawaii shuffled the starting lineup and shook off a loss on Thursday to earn a split of its Big West women’s basketball road trip with a 76-67 win over Cal State Northridge on Saturday in Northridge, Calif. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Jan. 30, 2022
Next Story
Chaminade men fall at Point Loma

Scroll Up