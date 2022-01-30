comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - January 30, 2022 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life – January 30, 2022

  • In November, Kendall, Kepler and Sabina Funasaki of Honolulu stumbled upon a sign of home while in Cozumel, Mexico, cheering on their mother as she competed in her first Ironman competition. Photo by Todd Funasaki.

  • On a trip to Paris in November, Honolulu resident Jason Kim spotted the Poke Bar. Photo by Akiko Notomi.

  • Cal Sasai and Carol Nakamura discovered Shaka Burgerhouse in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Bavaria, Germany, in October. Photo by Kyle Nakamura.

