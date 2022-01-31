Off the News: Students return to UH campuses

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In a welcome move, it’s back to campus today for the University of Hawaii’s 10-campus system, three weeks after the semester started. It’ll be an optimistic, albeit cautious, return. The COVID-19 omicron virus is still swirling in the community, but it seems the worse is easing.

Let’s hope so. Generally at UH, vaccinations are required and boosters recommended — and everyone on campus must remember to keep those masks on, keep distances and keep up hand-washing. After all, in-person instruction and interactions are the optimal ways to learn.

ACLU sues over 10-year-old’s arrest

Police work often is a judgment call. Few would argue with New York Mayor Eric Adams cracking down on the recent crime wave there. But here, the police handling of a 10-year-old girl at Honowai Elementary School in 2020, handcuffing and arresting her, is a different matter.

ACLU of Hawaii filed suit last week on behalf of the mother of the child who had “made an offensive drawing together with other classmates,” one that alarmed a school parent and culminated in the police action. The court will answer the question: Was that really necessary?