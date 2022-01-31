Editorial: Keep astronomy on Mauna Kea summit

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Once upon a time, more than 50 years ago, it seemed the perfect brainstorm intersect of science, economy, geography and culture: creating an astronomy complex atop Mauna Kea on Hawaii island. And thrive it did, growing into a successful astronomy sector that fostered worldwide knowledge and renown, continuing the legacy of celestial study that ancient Hawaiians relied on for wayfaring.

Now, a legislative proposal aims to dismantle much of it.

House Bill 2024 would create a new nine-member Mauna Kea stewardship authority, based on Hawaii island with at least four Native Hawaiian members; it mandates cultural practitioners, but no one with astronomy expertise or ties. This entity would be charged with devising a new governance structure for Mauna Kea — and essentially, take over all mauna management from the University of Hawaii after a three-year transition period.

The authority may create advisory astronomy and Native Hawaiian groups, but its role would be absolute above Mauna Kea’s 6,500-foot level: oversight and control over leases, legal deals, uses and fees, and contracts present and future. All that comes with operational costs and myriad complexities, of course.

But here’s what’s most alarming, per the bill’s mission: “The authority shall develop a framework to limit astronomy development on Mauna Kea through development limitations that may include limitations on the number of astronomy facilities or an astronomy facility footprint limitation … (and) shall establish a plan to return the mauna above 9,200-feet elevation to its natural state.”

In short, this is a phase-out plan toward the elimination of astronomy on Mauna Kea — world-renowned as the best site in the Northern hemisphere for research telescopes due to its high elevation and pristine viewing conditions.

HB 2024 is today’s result of years of tension between astronomy interests and Native Hawaiian activists who view Mauna Kea as sacred. A flashpoint came in 2019, when the Thirty Meter Telescope, which would be the world’s largest land telescope, came close to breaking ground. Adding fuel to the anti-TMT Mauna Kea movement was ongoing indigenous frustration and anger over loss of sovereignty, unrealized land reparations and dysfunctional homeland trusts.

UH has a 65-year state lease, since 1968, to operate the Maunakea Science Reserve. But the early decades saw poor stewardship, as cited in a 1998 and other state audits critical of the university’s overall management. That since has spurred improvements, notably the Comprehensive Management Plan that guides UH-Hilo on Mauna Kea administration, in tandem with four sub-plans focused on public access, cultural resources management, natural resources management and observatory decommissioning.

Just this month, after considerable community input, the UH Board of Regents approved an updated Mauna Kea Management Plan, a strategy for improving stewardship, maintaining leadership in astronomy, diversifying educational pursuits and seeking balance for those at the mauna. UH must hold firm in abiding by the plan, with particular resolve to broaden Native Hawaiian representation and engagement on issues and to refine operations as needed.

Astronomy in Hawaii is important: The sector directly pumped $110 million into the economy in 2019, and has an overall economic impact of about $221 million annually, found a new report by the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization. The field is among the top employers on the Big Island, offering a range of career and educational opportunities for the local community — in addition to its special role in advancing research globally.

As HB 2024 itself notes: “Due to its topographical prominence, Mauna Kea is also a highly valued site for astronomical advancements, participating in many significant discoveries that contribute to humanity’s study and understanding of the universe.”

So it’s ironic that the bill itself seems to accept and condone the divisive “rigid dichotomy between culture and science” that is noted in its own preamble. It does not have to be this way; it does not have to be all or nothing.

HB 2024 should be shelved. But if it does advance over the next weeks, those who believe in astronomy and its robust presence in Hawaii must oppose the bill in full force.

Should respectful, world-class research and education continue here? Is there a place for astronomy in Hawaii?

The answer, resoundingly, is yes — and it is atop Mauna Kea.