Editorial: Keep astronomy on Mauna Kea summit

Once upon a time, more than 50 years ago, it seemed the perfect brainstorm intersect of science, economy, geography and culture: creating an astronomy complex atop Mauna Kea on Hawaii island. And thrive it did, growing into a successful astronomy sector that fostered worldwide knowledge and renown, continuing the legacy of celestial study that ancient Hawaiians relied on for wayfaring. Read more

