Column: Surviving and thriving throughout the coronavirus pandemic and beyond

  • By Joannie Dobbs and Alan Titchenal, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
    Having a proactive plan and being willing to modify it is key to surviving COVID-19 and thriving during the pandemic. Above, commuters wear face masks in Tokyo.

Viruses make some people sick but can be deadly to others, particularly those with a weakened immune system. This is evident with the flu and now with the coronavirus. Because COVID-19 cases are exponentially increasing with omicron and more variants are predicted in our future, maintaining a strong immune system has never been more critical.

