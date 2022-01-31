Column: Surviving and thriving throughout the coronavirus pandemic and beyond

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Viruses make some people sick but can be deadly to others, particularly those with a weakened immune system. This is evident with the flu and now with the coronavirus. Because COVID-19 cases are exponentially increasing with omicron and more variants are predicted in our future, maintaining a strong immune system has never been more critical.

To thrive throughout the remaining pandemic and beyond will require developing a survivor’s mindset. First and foremost, it requires being adaptable and staying positive and motivated. These survivor traits will help decrease psychological stress — a known culprit in harming the immune system. The coronavirus is unlike any virus living humans have experienced. And because viruses can quickly morph into a different variant, even scientists are working to keep up with the changes. What the media often indicates is confused messaging is merely a reflection of the chameleon nature of this virus.

Having a proactive plan and being willing to modify it as often as the science deems necessary is key to surviving COVID-19 and thriving throughout the pandemic. Get all of the COVID-19 vaccines recommended by your physician and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, regardless of your health. If not for yourself, get the vaccines to help stop the spread and prevent the ever-morphing of more variants.

Staying strong

Your immune system requires an adequate supply of at least 13 vitamins and minerals, called micronutrients. Unfortunately, many of us are not meeting our needs for these essential nutrients, based on an evaluation of the diets of more than 28,000 individuals by the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. Older people are likely to be low in many critical vitamins and minerals; however, even those in their 20s had diets inadequate in one or more of these nutrients. A deficit of any of the 13 micronutrients could harm the immune system. Taking a daily low- to moderate-dose multivitamin-mineral supplement can be an inexpensive way to ensure that your basic nutrient needs are met. Something to note: Excessive dietary supplements can cause a reduced resistance to viral infections.

Protein is a critical nutrient that helps block viral infections. Along with physical activity, consuming adequate protein helps the body maintain a normal amount of muscle that can serve as a protein reserve when we get sick. In addition, engaging in regular physical activity is known to enhance the immune system.

Strength-developing exercise such as weightlifting, and aerobic or endurance types of exercise such as walking, jogging, biking and swimming provide benefits. The key here is balance. Too little exercise and too much can impair immune function. So, striking the right balance is ideal.

To thrive through the pandemic, get your vaccines, eat a balanced diet, take a moderate-level multivitamin-mineral supplement and exercise. All contribute to maintaining a survivor’s mindset.

Alan Titchenal, Ph.D., C.N.S., and Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S., are nutritionists in the Department of Human Nutrition, Food and Animal Sciences, College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources, University of Hawaii at Manoa. Dobbs also works with University Health Services.