A submarine volcanic eruption that caused devastation in Tonga is highly unlikely in the isles | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

A submarine volcanic eruption that caused devastation in Tonga is highly unlikely in the isles

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.
  • COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII The deep-submergence vehicle Pisces IV, above, investigated the crater wall of Pele’s Pit at Kama­ehu in 2011. A digital topographical image created on the GeoMap app shows Kamaehu from the east.

    COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

    The deep-submergence vehicle Pisces IV, above, investigated the crater wall of Pele’s Pit at Kama­ehu in 2011. A digital topographical image created on the GeoMap app shows Kamaehu from the east.

  • GEOMAP IMAGE COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII A rendering of the Kama’ehu submarine volcano from the east, west and north.

    GEOMAP IMAGE COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

    A rendering of the Kama’ehu submarine volcano from the east, west and north.

  • ©2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / ASSOCIATED PRESS This satellite image shows an overview of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haapai volcano in Tonga on Jan. 6, before a huge undersea volcanic eruption.

    ©2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / ASSOCIATED PRESS

    This satellite image shows an overview of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haapai volcano in Tonga on Jan. 6, before a huge undersea volcanic eruption.

When the alarms were tripped at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory one day earlier this month, scientists thought the low-frequency sound being picked up by field sensors was coming from one of Hawaii’s volcanoes. Read more

