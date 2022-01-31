comscore Big gain reduces state pension fund’s shortfall | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Big gain reduces state pension fund’s shortfall

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.

The massive shortfall in the state Employees’ Retirement System pension fund significantly dropped last fiscal year thanks to the best investment performance in the portfolio’s 96-year-history. Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: Does Medicare cover at-home COVID-19 tests?

Scroll Up