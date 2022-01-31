comscore Hawaii legislators seek to fix fireworks problem | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii legislators seek to fix fireworks problem

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2017 Lawmakers have drafted bills to address the ongoing use of illegal fireworks in Hawaii. Aerials explode in the sky over downtown Honolulu.

Legislators in both the state House and Senate are exploring ways to clamp down on the escalating use of illegal fireworks, including increased inspection of shipping containers and a new Honolulu Police Department undercover unit to catch users in the act. Read more

