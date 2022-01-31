Hawaii legislators seek to fix fireworks problem
- By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:33 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / 2017
Lawmakers have drafted bills to address the ongoing use of illegal fireworks in Hawaii. Aerials explode in the sky over downtown Honolulu.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree