Lawmakers consider aid for food banks as need persists | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Lawmakers consider aid for food banks as need persists

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The state Legislature is considering allotting isle food banks $2 million to boost the nonprofits’ efforts to assist families in need. The entrance to the Oahu Hawaii Foodbank in Mapunapuna is shown on Friday.

    The state Legislature is considering allotting isle food banks $2 million to boost the nonprofits’ efforts to assist families in need. The entrance to the Oahu Hawaii Foodbank in Mapunapuna is shown on Friday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Crews were busy Friday at the receiving dock of the Oahu Hawaii Foodbank in Mapunapuna.

    Crews were busy Friday at the receiving dock of the Oahu Hawaii Foodbank in Mapunapuna.

Food banks in Hawaii are appealing for more support nearly two years into the coronavirus pandemic as economic struggles for many residents persist, and state lawmakers are considering a special deposit to help. Read more

