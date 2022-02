Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Kai Towne Center is welcoming the Year of the Tiger with a cultural celebration 11 a.m. Feb. 5. Community members and visitors are invited to join the festivities at the scenic marina docks, as the Wah Ngai Lion Dance Association dances and presents a martial arts demonstration.

This free celebration is a tradition at Hawaii Kai Towne Center. The dancing lion will be fed lai see while it visits businesses around the property. The performers will be socially distanced. For more info, visit hawaiikaitownecenter.com.

Sip on this

Nectar Hard Seltzer will be popping up at Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room Feb. 5. The seltzer brand will be sharing its refreshing flavors — including yuzu, lychee, mandarin orange and Asian pear — ahead of its statewide launch the following week.

Nectar is a 90-calorie, zero-sugar drink without an aftertaste. It’s the perfect libation to unwind with after work, or anytime you need a light, refreshing alcoholic beverage.

Visit nectarhardseltzer.com to learn more.

New year, new discounts

McCully Buffet kicked off 2022 with new discounted prices for its lunch buffet. Lunch is now $21.95 for adults and $16.95 for children under age 10.

Lunch features the eatery’s all-you-can-enjoy yakiniku buffet, hot soups, a variety of entrées, a vegetable station and a fresh, island-style poke bar.

The dinner buffet menu is similar with the addition of a fresh sashimi and sushi station for $37.95 for adults and $29.95 for children under age 10.

Lunch is available from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily, while dinner is 4:30-8:30 p.m. To learn more, visit mccullybuffet.com.

‘Chop’ to it

Chop, chop! Feb. 1-6 — in honor of both Lunar New Year and National Chopsticks Day — customers who spend $30 or more at Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya will get a free appetizer of either karaage chicken, crispy chicken wings, ika geso karaage, fried oysters or truffle fries.

The biz is known for its Japanese ramen bar-style dishes. Cold and vegetarian/vegan ramen options are available, and the eatery features many delectable small plates like soft shell crab bun, tempura Brussels sprouts, pork bun and more. Visit tanakaramen.com to learn more.