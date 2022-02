Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This hearty stir-fry is based on a traditional Taiwanese dish featuring three-cup chicken with mushrooms standing in for the meat.

To add heft, we use king oyster mushrooms — the local version is called alii mushrooms — which are usually found in a very large size. Look for the baby version in Asian markets (see them raw in the left side of the photo), but if those aren’t available, just cut the bigger ones into smaller pieces.

Three-cup Baby King Oyster Mushroom

Ingredients:

• 3 tablespoons sesame oil 1 thumb-size piece ginger, cut in long pieces, skin on

• 6 large cloves garlic, smashed

• 3 cups baby king oyster mushrooms, cut in 1-inch pieces on diagonal (this allows for the sauce to better coat the surface)

• 2 tablespoons vegetarian stir-fry sauce

• 1 teaspoon sugar

• 1 cup basil leaves

• Red chile pepper, optional, for garnish

Directions:

Heat oil to medium in wok or skillet. Add ginger; stir-fry until brown and curly. Add garlic; toss. Add mushrooms, stir-fry until aroma is released. Add stir-fry sauce and sugar; mix well. Add basil all at once; turn off heat. Garnish with chile pepper.

Serves 4.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 140 calories, 11 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 300 mg sodium, 11 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 5 g sugar, 3 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.