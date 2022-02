Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Of the potato’s various forms — French fries, curly fries, waffle fries and more — tater tots are one of my favorites. Celebrate National Tater Tot Day (today) with the following.

Welcome to the club

The Clubhouse Mililani (95-176 Kuahelani Ave.), the recently renovated restaurant located on the 19th hole of Mililani Golf Club, is open to the public and features breakfast, lunch, dinner and sushi. Tater tot nachos ($18) feature a mountain of tots topped with sour cream, jalapeños, cheese sauce, onions and guacamole. This appetizer is designed to share but after one bite, you won’t want to. Call 808-784-0048 or visit theclubhousemililani.com to learn more.

‘Hawk’ eye

Loaded tots ($7.99) are one of the popular appetizers at The Nighthawk (12 S. King St.). This appetizer is designed to share and features a bed of crispy tots topped with cheese sauce and bacon bits, with a side of sour cream. Plain tots ($5.99) and cheese tots ($6.99) are also available. Follow the business on Instagram (@thenighthawkhi) to learn more.

Every day i’m trufflin’

Pitch Sports Bar (685 Auahi St. Stes. 216-217) offers lots of craveable starchy options, ranging from garlic fries ($9) to kalbi poutine fries ($15), but truffle tots ($14) are one of the most popular appetizers.

These crispy tots come loaded with truffle oil, garlic, Parmesan and two sunny side-up eggs. To learn more, call 808-379-2550 or visit pitchsportsbar.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).