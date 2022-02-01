2 groups will compete to redevelop land around Aloha Stadium
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:15 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STATE DEPARTMENT OF ACCOUNTING AND GENERAL SERVICES
The proposed entrance of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District.
-
STATE DEPARTMENT OF ACCOUNTING AND GENERAL SERVICES
The New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District, or NASED, will include high-rise housing, retail, restaurants, a hotel, offices and at least 4,000 parking spaces.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree