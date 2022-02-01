comscore 2 groups will compete to redevelop land around Aloha Stadium | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

2 groups will compete to redevelop land around Aloha Stadium

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.
    The proposed entrance of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District.

    The New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District, or NASED, will include high-rise housing, retail, restaurants, a hotel, offices and at least 4,000 parking spaces.

It will be a head-to-head contest between a pair of development partnerships seeking to turn 73 acres of state land around Aloha Stadium into a community with homes and businesses. Read more

