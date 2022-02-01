City opens new isolation and quarantine facility
- By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:08 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Emergency Medical Services Director Jim Ireland, top, walked Tuesday down a corridor of the new COVID-19 isolation facility in Ewa Beach.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Emergency Medical Services Director Jim Ireland stood Tuesday in front of the new COVID-19 isolation facility at the West Loch modular housing facility in Ewa Beach.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, the facility now has 26 units but can expand to 50.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree