City opens new isolation and quarantine facility

The City and County of Honolulu opened a second isolation and quarantine facility in Ewa Beach on Monday to accommodate those who have been infected by COVID-19 and need a space to distance themselves from others.

The new facility will start with 26 units but can expand to 50 units if needed. The West Loch facility will be an addition to the city’s other isolation and quarantine facility at Harbor Arms Hotel in Aiea.

Harbor Arms has 30 isolation units with a total of 56 beds. Those rooms have been 90% to 100% full.

“We are opening this facility out of an abundance of caution,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi in an emailed statement.

“However, we remain optimistic that the Omicron variant has peaked with an anticipated decline in the need for isolation and quarantine resources in the near future. We will continue to monitor the current conditions and consult with our leaders in healthcare as we navigate the ever-changing landscape of this COVID-19 pandemic.”

Those who need admission to an isolation and quarantine facility can call Aloha United Way at 211. The West Loch facility will be prioritizing clients being released from hospitals to create more space within hospitals.

“The City is providing an emergency response to the current high case numbers by helping to alleviate the strain that has been placed on our hospitals and healthcare facilities over the last two years,” said Jim Ireland, director of the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Department.

Nonprofit Banquet Solutions has been working to operate and set up the isolation and quarantine facilities on Oahu. It was originally contracted through the state Department of Health to operate the facilities. However, when the state gave the counties the responsibility of maintaining the isolation and quarantine facilities at the end of 2021, Banquet Solutions began to operate the Harbor Arms facility for the city.

Banquet Solutions President James Hardway said his workers will talk to Aloha United Way after the initial intake and decide whether the client should go to Harbor Arms or the West Loch facility and then transport them there.

“Once they’re done with isolation and quarantine, we deliver them back to wherever they’re supposed to go,” he said.

“And then we provide three hot meals, snacks and drinks to those that are staying there. And then we also do the cleaning and sterilizing in the facility.”

Those who are smokers or would have more than one person in a room would be better candidates for the Harbor Arms facility instead of the West Loch facility, Hardway said.

Banquet Solutions set up the West Loch facility in 48 hours, installing microwaves in the rooms, making beds and supplying trash cans to each unit.

North Shore Mental Health is also providing mental health professionals at both facilities to help people who may be having a difficult time.

“This is a stressful environment for some of the people because they’re not happy that they’ve been contaminated or been involved in a situation that requires isolation,” said North Shore Mental Health Director Dan Kehoe.

“It can be a difficult environment, so having a mental health professional there can be a bonus.”

It has not yet been determined how long the West Loch facility will need to remain open.