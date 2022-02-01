comscore City opens new isolation and quarantine facility | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City opens new isolation and quarantine facility

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Emergency Medical Services Director Jim Ireland, top, walked Tuesday down a corridor of the new COVID-19 isolation facility in Ewa Beach.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Emergency Medical Services Director Jim Ireland, top, walked Tuesday down a corridor of the new COVID-19 isolation facility in Ewa Beach.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Emergency Medical Services Director Jim Ireland stood Tuesday in front of the new COVID-19 isolation facility at the West Loch modular housing facility in Ewa Beach.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Emergency Medical Services Director Jim Ireland stood Tuesday in front of the new COVID-19 isolation facility at the West Loch modular housing facility in Ewa Beach.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, the facility now has 26 units but can expand to 50.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, the facility now has 26 units but can expand to 50.

The City and County of Honolulu opened a second isolation and quarantine facility in Ewa Beach on Monday to accommodate those who have been infected by COVID-19 and need a space to distance themselves from others. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii legislators seek to fix fireworks problem

Scroll Up