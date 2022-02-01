Honolulu police who shot knife-wielding man will not face charges
VIDEO COURTESY HONOLULU PROSECUTING ATTORNEY STEVE ALM
WARNING: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised. A combination of surveillance video and body-worn camera footage shows a Honolulu police officer attempting to get knife-wielding suspect Ricky L. Kaleopaa to surrender peacefully outside Ala Moana Center before officers fired multiple rounds at him on Jan. 24.
City Prosecutor Steven Alm showed surveillance and body camera footage during a news conference Monday discussing the Jan. 24 shooting by officers of Ricky Linwood Kaleopaa.
City prosecutor Steven Alm shows a photo of the knife allegedly held by Ricky Linwood Kaleopaa during a news conference discussing the Jan. 24 officer involved shooting of Kaleopaa on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Honolulu.
City Prosecutor Steven Alm was reflected on a monitor screen showing security surveillance video during a news conference Monday about the shooting.