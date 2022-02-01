comscore Honolulu police who shot knife-wielding man will not face charges | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu police who shot knife-wielding man will not face charges

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.

  • VIDEO COURTESY HONOLULU PROSECUTING ATTORNEY STEVE ALM

    WARNING: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised. A combination of surveillance video and body-worn camera footage shows a Honolulu police officer attempting to get knife-wielding suspect Ricky L. Kaleopaa to surrender peacefully outside Ala Moana Center before officers fired multiple rounds at him on Jan. 24.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM City Prosecutor Steven Alm showed surveillance and body camera footage during a news conference Monday discussing the Jan. 24 shooting by officers of Ricky Linwood Kaleopaa.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    City Prosecutor Steven Alm showed surveillance and body camera footage during a news conference Monday discussing the Jan. 24 shooting by officers of Ricky Linwood Kaleopaa.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM City prosecutor Steven Alm shows a photo of the knife allegedly held by Ricky Linwood Kaleopaa during a news conference discussing the Jan. 24 officer involved shooting of Kaleopaa on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Honolulu.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    City prosecutor Steven Alm shows a photo of the knife allegedly held by Ricky Linwood Kaleopaa during a news conference discussing the Jan. 24 officer involved shooting of Kaleopaa on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Honolulu.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM City Prosecutor Steven Alm was reflected on a monitor screen showing security surveillance video during a news conference Monday about the shooting.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    City Prosecutor Steven Alm was reflected on a monitor screen showing security surveillance video during a news conference Monday about the shooting.

Two Honolulu police officers who shot a man charging at them with an 11-1/2-inch-long kitchen knife tried repeatedly to talk him down and will not face criminal charges for opening fire, according to the conclusions of an investigation by the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii legislators seek to fix fireworks problem

Scroll Up