comscore Kokua Line: Is there a Hokule‘a license plate for electric vehicles? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Is there a Hokule‘a license plate for electric vehicles?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.

Question: Is there a version of the Hokule‘a license plate for EVs? Also, do you have to make an appointment to get the new plate? Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii legislators seek to fix fireworks problem

Scroll Up