The Queen’s Health Systems has announced that Peter Miller will join the organization as its vice president of strategic marketing and communications, effective Monday. Miller has spent the past 30 years in various marketing roles at Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, most recently as administrator of the Division of Marketing and Communications.

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation has appointed Brent Lewis as deputy director of budget and finance. He has 14 years of finance and budgeting experience in local government. Prior to joining HART, Lewis worked as vice president and account executive for a software company that specialized human resources and products to federal, state and local agencies.

