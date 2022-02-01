comscore Public school COVID-19 cases drop, but teacher absences high | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Public school COVID-19 cases drop, but teacher absences high

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.

Coronavirus cases among students and teachers in Hawaii public schools appeared to trend downward significantly last week, according to state Department of Education data. But teacher absences were still higher than normal, and hundreds of calls for substitute teachers still went uncovered. Read more

