Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Division I: ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha at Damien, 6:30 p.m.; Maryknoll at Punahou, 6:30 p.m. Division I-AA: Saint Louis at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Maryknoll at Punahou, 5 p.m. Division II: Hanalani at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; University at Hawaii Baptist, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Division I: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m. Division I-AA: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m. Division II: Hawaii Baptist at Damien, 5 p.m.; Sacred Hearts vs. University, 5 p.m. at Hawaii Baptist.

OIA East Boys: Moanalua at Kaimuki; Farrington at Kalaheo; Kahuku at Roosevelt; Castle at Kailua; Kalani at McKinley; Anuenue at Kaiser. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV.

OIA West Boys: Radford at Kapolei; Pearl City at Mililani; Leilehua at Waianae; Campbell at Waialua; Waipahu at Nanakuli. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha; Saint Louis at Punahou; Le Jardin vs. Damien at Kapiolani Park No. 1; Pac-Five at ‘Iolani. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA West: Kapolei at Mililani (boys at 5:30 p.m.); Mililani at Kapolei (girls at 7 p.m.); Waialua at Waipahu (girls at 7 p.m.); Waipahu at Waialua (boys at 7 p.m.); Nanakuli at Campbell (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.); Leilehua at Waianae (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.); Radford at Aiea (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.).

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Division III: Lanakila Baptist at Hawaiian Mission Academy, 6 p.m.

ILH girls, Division II: Mid-Pacific at

Hanalani, 5 p.m.

Division III: Hawaiian Mission Academy at St. Andrew’s, 5:30 p.m.; La Pietra vs.

Island Pacific, 6:30 p.m. at Hanalani.

OIA girls: Division I playoffs, first round, Farrington at Nanakuli; Kapolei at Moanalua; Kalani at Radford; Leilehua at Kahuku. Games start at 6:30 p.m.

OIA girls: Division II playoffs, first round, Aiea at Kalaheo, 6:30 p.m.; McKinley at Pearl City, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Punahou I-AA at Punahou;

‘Iolani at Kamehameha; Pac-Five vs. Damien at Kapiolani Park No. 2. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA East: Kalaheo at Kalani (boys at

4 p.m.); Kaimuki at Castle (boys at 5:30 p.m.); Moanalua at Kailua (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.); McKinley at Roosevelt (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.); Kahuku at Farrington (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.).

OIA east

Boys Division I

TEAM W L T PTS GF GA

Kaiser 8 0 1 25 41 2

Kalani 7 0 1 22 48 1

Kailua 5 2 1 16 29 5

Kahuku 5 3 0 15 20 8

Moanalua 5 4 0 15 29 14

Kalaheo 4 4 0 12 26 13

Roosevelt 2 4 2 8 9 13

Boys Division II

TEAM W L T PTS GF GA

Castle 3 4 1 10 11 20

Kaimuki 1 5 1 4 5 35

McKinley 1 6 1 4 5 37

Farrington 0 8 0 0 2 69

Girls Division I

TEAM W L T PTS GF GA

Moanalua 7 0 1 22 49 3

Kaiser 7 1 1 22 26 4

Kahuku 5 2 1 16 14 5

Kalani 4 2 1 13 18 10

Castle 4 3 2 14 27 9

Roosevelt 2 5 1 7 8 27

Kailua 2 6 0 6 10 13

Girls Division II

TEAM W L T PTS GF GA

Kalaheo 4 3 1 13 25 9

McKinley 1 6 0 3 1 39

Farrington 0 8 0 0 0 59

OIA west

Boys Division I

TEAM W L T PTS GF GA

Kapolei 9 0 0 27 34 2

Mililani 8 0 0 24 51 2

Pearl City 6 2 1 19 28 14

Aiea 5 3 0 15 33 11

Campbell 3 4 1 10 12 15

Waipahu 3 5 0 9 18 27

Waianae 0 8 0 0 3 46

Boys Division II

TEAM W L T PTS GF GA

Radford 4 2 2 14 31 13

Waialua 3 5 0 9 17 30

Nanakuli 1 7 0 3 4 36

Leilehua 1 7 0 3 1 36

Girls Division I

TEAM W L T PTS GF GA

Mililani 9 0 0 27 73 0

Campbell 7 1 1 22 33 6

Pearl City 7 2 1 22 47 3

Waipahu 5 3 1 16 24 12

Kapolei 5 3 1 16 27 19

Aiea 5 4 0 15 17 16

Waialua 0 8 1 1 2 40

Girls Division II

TEAM W L T PTS GF GA

Leilehua 4 5 0 12 22 50

Nanakuli 2 6 1 7 16 29

Waianae 2 7 0 6 9 57

Radford 0 7 2 2 5 43