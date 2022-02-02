Lt. Gov. Josh Green extends fundraising lead in race for governor

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Democratic gubernatorial campaign of Lt. Gov. Josh Green raised nearly $300,000 more in contributions compared with his nearest competitor, former first lady Vicky Cayetano, according to their latest financial disclosure statements.

Green raised $774,616.24 between July 1 and Monday night’s filing deadline, compared with $475,274.35 for Cayetano. Cayetano’s contributions included $350,000 that she lent her campaign.

In all, Green reported $1,125,877.65 in cash on hand as of Dec. 31. Cayetano reported $655,407.39 in cash on hand.

Former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell raised $344,861.82 during the same period and reported $717,678.20 in cash on hand.

Republican candidates were far behind in terms of generating donations.

Kona business consultant Paul Morgan raised $6,300 and reported $4,092.82 in cash on hand. Army veteran Lynn Mariano took in no contributions and had a negative balance of $176.

In a statement to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Green’s campaign on Tuesday said, “We are grateful for the incredible range of support from people across Hawaii who have joined the movement to elect Dr. Josh Green our next governor and bring trusted, caring leadership to Hawaii.”

His campaign received donations from 674 individual donors in the latest reporting period and more than 900 overall.

Support comes from teachers, nurses, social workers, farmers, small-­business owners, doctors, lawyers and labor unions, according to the campaign.

Cayetano said in a statement Tuesday, “It’s not unusual for elected officials holding office to have the early advantage in fundraising, but I am confident the residents of Hawaii will elect someone who has the experience and the commitment to leading our State and making Hawaii a better place for all of us.”

Cayetano has plans for “multiple fundraisers” and the opening of a campaign headquarters, and “over the next few months I will get to meet many more people; and as you come to know me and my reputation to collaborate and get things done, I hope you will agree that it is time for less talk and more action,” she said in her statement.

Caldwell said in a statement to the Star-Advertiser:

“Our state is at a pivotal point in its history, change is in the wind, and this is an important opportunity to direct our state toward a more resilient future. We are very happy with the support we continue to receive, and I am working hard to help Hawai‘i not only recover from the pandemic, but to build a stronger and healthier community as a result.

“The cash on hand is significant in that it allows me to reach out to voters statewide on the very serious issues facing Hawai’i. The campaign has gained momentum, and I look forward to a competitive race.”

In the crowded Democratic race for lieutenant governor, House Finance Chairwoman Sylvia Luke (D, Punchbowl-Pauoa-­Nuuanu) took a commanding fundraising lead compared with the other four candidates.

Luke’s campaign raised $472,958 since July 1 and had $814,732.37 in cash on hand.

Sherry Menor-McNamara, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, generated $304,317.64 in campaign contributions and reported $283,851.40 in cash on hand.

Former state Sen. Jill Tokuda reported $168,649.57 in donations and $164,957.03 in cash on hand.

Former mayoral candidate Keith Amemiya raised $145,930.90 in donations and had $135,289.37 in cash on hand.

Former City Council Chairman Ikaika Anderson had $103,904 in contributions and $31,767.75 in cash on hand.

Party primaries are scheduled for Aug. 13, with the general election Nov. 8.

For Hawaii’s three congressional races, incumbent U.S. Reps. Ed Case and Kai Kahele are running unopposed so far.

Case reported total contributions of $463,131 with $518,590.98 in cash on hand; Kahele raised $445,529.46 in donations, leaving him with $482,995.53 in cash on hand.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz had $1,294,095.56 in contributions with $3,938,512.80 in cash on hand.

His Republican opponent, state Rep. Bob McDermott (R, Ewa Beach-Iroquois Point), did not meet the filing deadline for federal races.

McDermott told the Star-Advertiser on Tuesday that his campaign has raised $1,500 and he expects to be outspent by Schatz “10-to-1. He has $3.5 million in the bank.”

McDermott calls himself “a Republican who knows no millionaires, but we’re going to get started (on a fundraising campaign) pretty soon.”

By the numbers

$774,616.24

Campaign contributions to Lt. Gov. Josh Green since July 1 for Hawaii’s gubernatorial race

$475,274.35

Campaign contributions to former first lady Vicky Cayetano

$350,000

Amount that Cayetano lent to her campaign

$344,861.82

Amount of campaign donations to former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell

$6,300

Amount of campaign contributions to Republican Kona business consultant Paul Morgan

$0

Amount of fundraising by Army veteran Lynn Mariano in his GOP campaign

Source: Hawaii Campaign Spending Commission