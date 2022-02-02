comscore Lt. Gov. Josh Green extends fundraising lead in race for governor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Lt. Gov. Josh Green extends fundraising lead in race for governor

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.

The Democratic gubernatorial campaign of Lt. Gov. Josh Green raised nearly $300,000 more in contributions compared with his nearest competitor, former first lady Vicky Cayetano, according to their latest financial disclosure statements. Read more

