FOOTBALL

>> Kaulana Makaula, Punahou ’19: The former USC safety-turned-linebacker entered the NCAA transfer portal over the weekend. Makaula appeared in seven games over three seasons with the Trojans and made six tackles with two pass deflections.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Cole Arceneaux, Punahou ’18: The Adams State (Colo.) junior guard came off the bench and made both of his 3-point attempts to finish with six points, four rebounds and three assists in 16 minutes of a 95-93 overtime loss to Regis University on Friday.

>> Christmas Togiai, Kamehameha ’20: The Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) freshman guard scored 10 points on 4-for-8 shooting with six assists, two rebounds and no turnovers in 28 minutes off the bench of a 90-81 loss to Simpson (Calif.) on Saturday.

>> Jake Holtz, Damien ’20: The Whitworth (Wash.) sophomore wing finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 13 minutes off the bench of a 102-89 win over Willamette (Ore.) on Friday. The Pirates (16-2 overall) are 9-1 in Northwest Conference play and have won seven in a row.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Bella Cravens, Maryknoll ’18: The Nebraska junior forward started and scored seven points on 3-for-5 shooting with seven rebounds and a steal in a 77-44 win over Wisconsin on Thursday. Cravens had four points, four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in an 81-66 victory over Purdue on Sunday to push the Cornhuskers’ record to 15-4 overall and 4-4 in the Big Ten.

>> Lily Wahinekapu, ‘Iolani ’21: The Cal State Fullerton freshman guard scored a game-high 27 points on 7-for-13 shooting with four assists, three steals, two blocks and two rebounds in a 69-65 win over UC Davis on Thursday. Wahinekapu added a team-high 17 points, four assists and three rebounds in a 57-55 win over UC Riverside on Saturday.

MEN’S SWIMMING

>> Noa Copp, Kamehameha ’20: The Seattle sophomore finished second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time off 47.56 seconds and was third in the 50 freestyle with a time of 21.91 seconds, finishing behind two teammates in a meet win over Whitworth (Wash.) on Friday.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

>> Alana Barthel, Le Jardin ’21: The UC San Diego freshman won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 57.67 seconds in a meet win over Cal Baptist on Saturday.

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Andrei Iosivas, Punahou ’18: The Princeton senior set a school record with a score of 5,715 points to win the heptathlon at the Wesley Brown Invitational on Jan. 22. Iosvias posted the best mark in the nation and his time of 2 minutes, 57.66 seconds in the 1,000-meter run bettered his personal record by nearly six seconds.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Ryan Wilcox, Punahou ’18: The UC Santa Barbara junior outside hitter hit .387 with a match-high 16 kills and matched a season high with four block assists to go along with three digs and an ace in a four-set win over Ohio State on Saturday. The Gauchos have won their past three matches — all against teams ranked in the top nine.

>> Jeremiah Taamu-Perifanos, Pearl City ’18: The Graceland (Iowa) senior outside hitter finished with a match-high 16 kills, two aces and two solo blocks in a four-set win over Culver-Stockton College last Tuesday.

>> Kehau Poe, Waianae ’19: The Graceland (Iowa) junior libero had a team-high 13 digs and two assists against Culver-Stockton.

>> Josh Santana-Kaio, Waianae ’18: The Graceland (Iowa) senior setter had a team-high 27 assists, six digs and an ace against Culver-Stockton.

>> Sean Malaki, Pearl City ’20: The Graceland (Iowa) sophomore setter had 21 assists, seven digs and an ace against Culver-Stockton.

MEN’S WRESTLING

>> Kysen Terukina, Kamehameha ’20: The Iowa State sophomore, ranked No. 19 at 125 pounds, upset the sixth-ranked wrestler from Oklahoma State 2-1 to help the Cyclones end a 14-match skid to the Cowboys with a 20-12 win. OSU was ranked No. 3.

>> Kainalu Estrella, Lahainaluna ’19: The Utah Valley redshirt sophomore won a match contested at 133 pounds by technical fall at 1 minutes, 25 seconds against Wyoming on Saturday.

———

