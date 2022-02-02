Warriors get commitments from 2 prep athletes; Ho‘ohuli returns from Nebraska

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For Mater Dei High linebacker Malaki Te’o, it took only one trip to turn his mood from gray to green.

“When I went on my official (recruiting) visit, I went in with gray areas in my mind,” Te’o said of his University of Hawaii-sponsored trip. “But when I landed, and the hospitality the (UH) coaches showed me, I really appreciated that. When we took the campus tour, I felt Hawaii was good for me academically and athletically. Coach (Timmy) Chang is down to earth and brings something different. I had a meeting with the defensive coordinator (Jacob Yoro), and that’s when I made my decision.”

Te’o, a 3-star defender, said he will put his commitment to UH in writing today, the first day of the signing period for football prospects.

Te’o, who is 6 feet 1 and 230 pounds, moved from Oahu’s North Shore to Southern California when he was in the eighth grade. “It feels good to be coming home,” said Te’o, whose first cousin is former NFL linebacker Manti Te’o.

Dean Briski, a defensive end from Samoana High in American Samoa, also will sign with UH today. Briski, who is 6 feet 6 and 260 pounds, visited UH last weekend. But because of the tight restrictions on entering American Samoa, Briski went to Oregon to stay with his brother. His Samoana teachers sent him school work through April, when he is booked on the next available flight. Briski is a dominant pass rusher who led the league in sacks. He made three sacks in the championship game.

The Warriors also have six commitments from players who already are attending UH classes and do not need to sign today.

> Wynden Ho‘ohuli, linebacker: A former 4-star prospect from Saint Louis School and Mililani High, Ho‘ohuli has joined as a graduate transfer from Nebraska. Ho‘ohuli was widely regarded as the state’s top prospect last year. But after redshirting in 2021, he entered the transfer portal. While enjoying the experience in Lincoln, Neb., Ho‘ohuli conceded: “I’m always going to be that island boy. I’m always going to have this place in my heart. That’s why I had to come back home and finish business. I wanted to do it in front of my family — in front of all my family — not just a couple family members. I’m super close with all my loved ones.”

His father, Watson Ho‘ohuli, was a UH linebacker and teammate of Chang’s. “I was born into (UH football),” said Wynden Ho‘ohuli, who was born while his father was a student-athlete. “Just out of the tummy I went to games.”

Ho‘ohuli said he wants to enjoy the same experience as his father did at UH. “He had a lot of fun playing the sport he loved,” Ho‘ohuli said. “That’s what I want to do, as well. Nothing is better than doing it in front of the Hawaii crowd. I hope it’s like the old days, when the stands were filled and there was confetti on the ground.”

Ho‘ohuli began classes on Monday.

> Cammon Cooper, quarterback: The Washington State transfer was a 4-star prospect as a Lehi (Utah) High senior in 2017. Arizona State, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee were among the 22 schools that offered him a scholarship.

> Demarii Blanks, linebacker: The transfer from College of San Mateo was regarded as a junior college All-American after being selected to the California Community College Athletic Association’s first team. Blanks was the leader of a Bulldogs defense that allowed 11.0 points per game.

> Jordan Murray, tight end: Murray is a graduate transfer from Missouri State.

> Greyson Morgan, tight end: The Trinity Valley (Texas) College transfer initially signed in December.