Column: Raise wages, workers’ living standards, enhance public health

  • By Dr. May Rose Dela Cruz, Daniel Ross and Dr. Arcelita Imasa
  • Today
  • Updated 6:44 p.m.
  • Dr. Arcelita Imasa is with the Hawaii Workers Center.

  • Daniel Ross is president of the Hawaii Nurses Association.

  • Dr. May Rose Dela Cruz is with the Hawaii Public Health institute.

The current COVID-19 surge is putting Hawaii’s workers and their families at grave risk. Health care workers in particular are feeling the burden of the increased number of patients needing treatment for COVID-19 and related complications. As for the general public, employer vaccination and mask mandates are worthwhile and essential tools, but they do not fully address the public health threat of the COVID-19 pandemic and our economic situation. Read more

