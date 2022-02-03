Column: Raise wages, workers’ living standards, enhance public health

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The current COVID-19 surge is putting Hawaii’s workers and their families at grave risk. Health care workers in particular are feeling the burden of the increased number of patients needing treatment for COVID-19 and related complications. As for the general public, employer vaccination and mask mandates are worthwhile and essential tools, but they do not fully address the public health threat of the COVID-19 pandemic and our economic situation.

Now more than ever, we see that wage levels in Hawaii need to be raised substantially to improve workers’ living standards and safeguard the public’s health. The pandemic has created great difficulties for so many workers and their families, and today we are witnessing escalating inflation that is raising the costs of necessary services and basic commodities.

We are seeing that many individuals and families can no longer afford to live in Hawaii given the very high cost of living and the constantly rising cost of housing with no relief in sight. Affordable housing is also a basic health need of workers and the general public.

Therefore, we strongly support hiking the minimum wage in Hawaii to at least $18 an hour at the earliest possible time and favor regular increments each year based on the cost-of-living. The state Legislature should also ensure that any hike in the minimum wage will not cause reductions in other income or benefits that low-wage workers may be receiving to support their families.

We oppose any exemption for tip credit since employers use this provision to deny workers the mandated minimum wage. It makes employees’ well-being dependent on gratuities and the generosity of customers. Gratuities should be given voluntarily by customers, and in appreciation of good service, and not as a mandate, and definitely not to compensate for the employers’ failure in to pay decent wages.

In addition, we favor the state’s legislating a means of paid leave for workers and/or their family members affected by illness or disability. Especially during these times of the COVID-19 pandemic, workers who are sick and need to quarantine, isolate or get treated, or care for a family member, should be provided paid time off and job protection. Workers should definitely not be forced to return to work to keep the economy going, especially when such a forced return to work could spread the COVID-19 infection.

We call on the state to ensure basic workplace protections by promoting and enabling the wide usage of N95-quality masks, providing frequent and free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations that are available at easily accessible locations throughout the islands. Workplace vaccinations need to be expedited and encouraged as well. We also urge the state, counties and private employers to provide more remote options for work or study for students and workers when it is unsafe to work or gather in person.

These protective public health and safety measures, along with a living wage and paid sick and family leave for Hawaii’s workers, would go a long way toward improving the public health and safety of workers and all our island people.

Dr. May Rose Dela Cruz is with the Hawaii Public Health institute; Daniel Ross is president of the Hawaii Nurses Association; and Dr. Arcelita Imasa is with the Hawaii Workers Center.