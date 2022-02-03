Symphony presents 2 unique concerts

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Now that performance venues are allowed full attendance again, the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra has some interesting programs this weekend at Hawaii Theatre.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, the symphony launches its “Hapa­Symphony” performances, a four-concert series that will present favorite island musicians backed by the orchestra. The first program features the Makaha Sons, who celebrated their 45th anniversary last year, performing with singer-songwriter Kala‘e Camarillo, winner of the 2020 Na Hoku Hanohano Award for contemporary acoustic album of the year. Andrew Grams, former assistant conductor for the Cleveland Orchestra, will conduct.

Future artists in the series include series curator Aaron Sala, award-winning singer and pianist, on March 18; decorated kumu hula Robert Cazimero on April 22; and “Hawaiian songbird” Raiatea Helm on May 13.

On Saturday and Sunday, the symphony will present a Halekulani Masterworks program, “Haydn, Fung, Stravinsky.” A highlight will be Vivian Fung’s Violin Concerto No. 1, which was inspired by a gamelan, the Indonesian percussion instrument. Guest-performing will be violinist Kristin Lee, for whom the concerto was written, with Grams conducting. The concerts are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $18-$99 for either program. Proof of vaccination and masks are required. Visit myhso.org or hawaiitheatre.com for information.