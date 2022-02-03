comscore Feds take Hawaii to court over Red Hill defueling order | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Feds take Hawaii to court over Red Hill defueling order

  • By Sophie Cocke and Leila Fujimori scocke@staradvertiser.com lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:11 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Local activists gathered outside the gate of Pacific Fleet Navy Command Headquarters today.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Local activists gathered outside the gate of Pacific Fleet Navy Command Headquarters today.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Healani Sonoda-Pale of Oahu Water Protectors spoke during a gathering of local activists outside the gate of U.S. Pacific Fleet Command headquarters on Wednesday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Healani Sonoda-Pale of Oahu Water Protectors spoke during a gathering of local activists outside the gate of U.S. Pacific Fleet Command headquarters on Wednesday.

Attorneys with the U.S. Department of Justice filed an appeal in federal court today contesting the state’s emergency order instructing the Navy to drain its massive, underground Red Hill fuel tanks. Read more

Previous Story
Green light nearing for red-light camera program on Oahu

Scroll Up