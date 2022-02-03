comscore KIKU-TV returns after several months off air | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
KIKU-TV returns after several months off air

  • By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.

When Larry Ordonez heard the news that television station KIKU’s popular Japanese and Filipino programs would be restored, he said he was both surprised and excited. Ordonez, president of Ethnic Education Hawaii, which works to ensure local programming is broadcast in various languages, said many immigrants and those with limited English proficiency in Hawaii missed that connection to their cultures after the shows went off the air last year. Read more

