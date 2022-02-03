Kokua Line: When will there be new rules for tennis, pickleball?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Qu estion : Regarding the survey about Oahu’s outdoor courts, what about those of us who use the courts but don’t use the internet, or who didn’t find out about the survey in time? Will we get a say? Read more

Question: Regarding the survey about Oahu’s outdoor courts, what about those of us who use the courts but don’t use the internet, or who didn’t find out about the survey in time? Will we get a say?

Answer: Yes. The survey that Honolulu County’s Department of Parks and Recreation conducted through Tuesday won’t be the last word on new rules for the use of outdoor sport courts under DPR’s oversight. There will be at least one public hearing after the new rules are proposed, and you’re also free to share suggestions in the meantime with a letter (or email) to the parks department.

More than 1,900 people completed the survey, which was mainly conducted online but also available in paper form at DPR offices in Honolulu and Kapolei, according to the department. Survey responses will be used to help draft proposed rules affecting tennis, pickleball and other outdoor sports on Oahu’s municipal courts, some of which are configured for multiple sports. Drafting the new rules is expected to take several months, after which more public input will be sought, a spokesman said.

After mentioning the survey last week, Kokua Line heard from many readers, most of whom complained about commercial use of public courts (private coaches charging hourly fees) or offered suggestions to relieve conflicts between tennis and pickleball players (such as enforcing uniform time limits for all sports).

Q: I am a senior citizen with arthritis and live in town. I have been looking for a convenient nearby location to donate books as it is difficult for me to drive some distances. I need somewhere close to town. Furthermore since the books are heavy, the location has to be readily accessible. Or even have someone there who can help. Would you have any suggestions/recommendations as to where I may donate these items?

A: Would Iwilei work for you? If so, you can drop them off (with an appointment) at the Friends of the Library of Hawaii, a nonprofit group that helps sustain the state’s public libraries. Many local branch libraries used to accept book donations, but that was suspended when the pandemic began and remains so, according to the Friends’ website, friendsofthelibraryofhawaii.org. Make a drop-off appointment on the website, or, if you need help doing so, call 808-536-4174.

Q: Can people who have a personalized license plate pay for the letters to be put on the new Polynesian Voyaging Society specialty plate?

A: “No. Your vehicle will be assigned a new license plate number in sequential order,” according to Honolulu County’s Department of Customer Services. This answer also applies to people who wanted to switch their current, standard license number to the PVS plate.

Waa signal

Readers have been asking when the traffic light on Kalanianaole Highway at Waa Street would be activated. It was installed months ago, but the signal heads remained taped up. The state Department of Transportation has an update: The signal will begin flashing on Friday and remain in flashing mode over the weekend, before starting use as a traffic-control signal on Monday morning. Flashing mode is not a malfunction, but alerts motorists that the light is ready to function.

Auwe

The grass from the end of the Aikahi sewer pumping station toward Kaneohe that passes two bus stops has not been mowed for as long as I can remember. It has grown past the fence height on the street side of the fence. It is along the Marine base property so they take care of their side of the fence. — B.G.

Mahalo

A big mahalo to the person who turned in my bus pass to the bus office on Tuesday. You have renewed my faith in mankind! I was getting so depressed and now I’m grateful. — J.G.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.