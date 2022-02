Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii design firm G70 has announced several promotions:

Roslyn Chun has been promoted to senior associate, senior project architect. Chun has more than 33 years of architectural experience and works on all phases of project delivery, from conceptual design through construction administration.

Phil Cuccia has been promoted to senior associate, specification writer. Cuccia has more than 30 years of architectural experience in Hawaii.

Pete Galvez has been promoted to senior associate, senior project architect. Galvez joined G70 more than 20 years ago and has more than 30 years of professional experience working on a range of commercial, residential, educational, hospitality and civil projects in Hawaii, Japan and Guam.

Roy Inouye has been promoted to senior associate, senior project architect. Inouye has more than 40 years of experience working on a variety of projects. His project involvement includes work from conceptual design through construction administration.

Cami Kloster has been appointed as senior associate, senior planner. Kloster has served as project manager for several major project assignments. She has more than 24 years of professional experience.

Rachel Shaak has been appointed as senior associate, senior planner/project manager. Shaak has more than 20 years of experience in the preparation of environmental compliance documentation.

Scott Tangonan has been named senior associate, controller. Tangonan has 32 years of experience and oversees all employees involved in the accounting process, including accounts receivable, accounts payable, payroll, inventory and compliance.

