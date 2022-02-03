Coach Timmy Chang has a plethora of scholarships to offer and feels he can improve the roster

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

During Wednesday’s Zoom call with reporters, head coach Timmy Chang introduced additions to the University of Hawaii football team while stressing the on-going construction of the Rainbow Warriors’ 2022 recruiting class.

Linebacker Malaki Te‘o of Mater Dei High in California and defensive end Dean Briski of Samoana High in American Samoa signed letters of intent on Wednesday, the first day of the spring semester football prospects were allowed to put their commitments in writing.

There are five transfers who joined the Warriors this semester and did not need to sign commitment letters on Wednesday: quarterback Cammon Cooper (Washington State), linebackers Wynden Ho‘ohuli (Nebraska) and Demarii Blanks (College of San Mateo), and tight ends Jordan Murray (Missouri State) and Greyson Morgan (Trinity Valley Community College).

Nine players signed with UH in December, although California transfer Chigozie Anusiem re-entered the transfer portal and now is with Colorado State.

In all, the Warriors’ 2022 class totals about 15. Because of the large number of players who departed the program, the Warriors can use the maximum seven supplemental spots, giving them 32 initial scholarships for the 2022 recruiting class. UH also has the flexibility to make use of the blueshirt and grayshirt exemptions. A blueshirt can play this season but his scholarship will count toward the 2023 class. Former Warriors Scott Harding and JoJo Ward began their UH careers as blueshirts. A grayshirt sits out the 2022 season, delaying his enrollment — and scholarship — until he begins taking classes full-time in January 2023.

Chang said the ideal roster size is between 115 and 120 players. Including the recruits, UH’s roster currently is in double digits. Because there is no pressing deadline — it is too late for a new transfer to enroll this semester — Chang’s goal is “about the getting the right guys. We’re going to be selective to bring in guys right now, to add in pieces to what we have.”

Chang, who was hired nearly two weeks ago, said he is impressed with the talent and character of the current players.

“With the amount of (available) scholarships we have, we can really change our roster and bring in guys who are ready to play right now,” Chang said. “I really believe we’re going to have a chance to be pretty good.”

Chang spoke highly of the 2022 class, and praised defensive coordinator Jacob Yoro and cornerbacks coach Abraham Elimimian for leading the recruiting effort during the transition period following Todd Graham’s Jan. 14 resignation as head coach.

Chang also confirmed the additions of walk-ons Scott Atkinson, Steele Dubar and Chad Owens Jr. All three already are enrolled in school. Atkinson is a long-snapper from College of San Mateo. Dubar is a linebacker who transferred from Colorado. And Owens is the son of former UH standout Chad Owens.

“I love walk-ons,” said Chang, who praised his former teammate, the elder Owens. “When a whole bunch of guys got scholarships around the state, Chad didn’t get one. And Chad lived with a chip on his shoulder the rest of his life. Then you look at his career and what he’s done at the university and professionally, it’s unreal. It really is. It’s a testament to how strong his mind is.”

Chang said walk-ons add “value. They’ll fight and claw to get on the bus and on that airplane. And when they get their opportunity, they’ll make the most of it. A lot of times, they’re the hardest workers in the room because nothing was ever given to them in life.”

Demarii Blanks

College of San Mateo (Calif.)

Linebacker

6-0, 230

Chang: “He earned junior college All-American honors this past year. … Know his coach Timothy Tulloch. He comes from a great program. They were one game shy of from winning it all. I’m excited to have a guy from a (successful) program that can come in right now and help us. And is proven.”

Dean Briski

Samoana High (American Samoa)

Defensive end

6-5, 250

Chang: “He’s pretty impressive. … We had him on a visit this week. He’s a big boy. We want to recruit guys who are really big and long. Being from American Samoa and knowing his ancestry, I think this kid’s gonna fill out and be a big-time player for us.”

Cammon Cooper

Washington State

Quarterback

6-5, 215

Chang: “Highly recruited out of high school (at) Lehi, Utah. … We’re happy to have experience and guys who can sling the ball, such as Cammon. He’s going to come in and be able to compete for the (quarterback’s) job. … Whoever can understand and execute the offense the earliest is going to win that job. He’ll have a chance to be the guy.”

Wynden Ho‘ohuli

Nebraska

Linebacker

6-3, 220

Chang: “He’s a special one. I played with his father, Watson. Watson was my roommate in college. (Wynden) was a highly touted recruit that went to the University of Nebraska (and) has transferred back home after a year. … Was labeled a 4-star recruit (as Mililani High senior). … Runs well, plays physical.”

Greyson Morgan

Trinity Valley College (Texas)

Tight end

6-3, 225

Chang: “He looks the part. He looks like a big-bodied guy who can run and catch. He gets the ball in space (and) will make things happen for us. His tape will show he can put his hand in the ground and make blocks on the perimeter as a tight end. He adds value in both the catching game and the blocking game.”

Jordan Murray

Missouri State

Tight end

6-4, 233

Chang: “Very athletic. He can run. He’s long. … Ninety-nine receptions for almost 1,200 yards at his time at Missouri State. He can add an impact, especially in our spread offense.”

Malaki Te‘o

Mater Dei High (Calif.)

Linebacker

6-1, 225