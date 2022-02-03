comscore Coach Timmy Chang has a plethora of scholarships to offer and feels he can improve the roster | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Coach Timmy Chang has a plethora of scholarships to offer and feels he can improve the roster

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Coach Timmy Chang happy with UH recruits as local prospects make their choices on National Signing Day.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JAN. 28 New UH coach Timmy Chang says he will be selective to make sure he brings in the “right guys.”

During Wednesday’s Zoom call with reporters, head coach Timmy Chang introduced additions to the University of Hawaii football team while stressing the on-going construction of the Rainbow Warriors’ 2022 recruiting class. Read more

