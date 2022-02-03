comscore University of Hawaii sophomore Lara Luka earns water polo award | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

University of Hawaii sophomore Lara Luka earns water polo award

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.

University of Hawaii sophomore Lara Luka’s 12-goal performance in the Michigan Invitational earned her the Big West women’s water polo Player of the Week award on Wednesday. Read more

Previous Story
Mililani boys earn West’s top seed for OIA soccer playoffs with win over Kapolei

Scroll Up