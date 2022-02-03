University of Hawaii sophomore Lara Luka earns water polo award

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

University of Hawaii sophomore Lara Luka’s 12-goal performance in the Michigan Invitational earned her the Big West women’s water polo Player of the Week award on Wednesday.

Luka opened the season with four goals in UH’s 10-8 loss to No. 6 Michigan on Friday in Ann Arbor, Mich. She added two goals in a 20-4 win over Marist later in the day. On Saturday, Luka scored twice in a 10-8 win over then-No. 10 Indiana and netted four goals in a 17-5 victory over Salem.

The Rainbow Wahine (3-1) traded places with Michigan in this week’s Collegiate Water Polo Association poll, slipping to No. 6 while the Wolverines moved up to No. 5.

Tattevin nets Big West tennis honor

Guillaume Tattevin’s debut weekend with the University of Hawaii men’s tennis team led to his first Big West Player of the Week honor.

The sophomore transfer dropped one set in winning all four of his singles matches to help the Rainbow Warriors go 3-1 during its road trip in Las Vegas. After a loss to UNLV, the Warriors earned wins over UC Riverside, Weber State and New Mexico State with Tattevin playing in four different positions in the UH lineup.