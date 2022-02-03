comscore New University of Hawaii baseball coach Rich Hill’s first Hawaii alumni game free | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

New University of Hawaii baseball coach Rich Hill’s first Hawaii alumni game free

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:48 p.m.

The University of Hawaii baseball’s past, present and future will meld in Saturday’s alumni game at Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
Mililani boys earn West’s top seed for OIA soccer playoffs with win over Kapolei
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up