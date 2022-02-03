New University of Hawaii baseball coach Rich Hill’s first Hawaii alumni game free

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii baseball’s past, present and future will meld in Saturday’s alumni game at Les Murakami Stadium.

The exhibition is open to fans whose vaccination statuses have been verified on LumiSite. There is no admission fee. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

“It’s going to be a great day for our alumni — our proud alumni — to connect with the current players,” UH coach Rich Hill said. “They haven’t been able to do that in a couple years (because of protocol restrictions). Looking forward to a special day.”

Hill said the exhibition is viewed as a “dress rehearsal,” in which the ’Bows will go through the game-day routine “from the time we wake up in the morning to the time of the first pitch to the postgame and everything.”

Hill said he likely will hold out experienced pitchers Cade Halemanu, Andy Archer, Buddie Pindel, Tyler Dyball, Tai Atkins and Koali‘i Pontes. Hill said he will open with freshman pitchers Cory Ronan, Harry Gustin and Ben Whipple, then give work to hurlers returning from last year’s injuries.

“The good part of it — or the bad part of it for us — but I like to start the freshmen and get them in the game environment so they see what it feels like,” Hill said. “Most alumni teams I’ve been around — and I don’t know if UH is any different — kind of like to razz the younger guys. I like that. We kind of get to see who sticks their chest out and figures it out. … I want to get the greenhorns in there and put them under the fire.”

Hill said he has started to craft a lineup for the Feb. 18 opener against Washington State. The outfield appears to be set with Scotty Scott in left, Cal Poly transfer Cole Cabrera in center, and Matt Wong in right. Wong was the starting center fielder before suffering a knee injury in 2020. He did not play last season. Wong is healthy, and his powerful right arm is as asset in right field. Hill said Cabrera is “just an elite talent at this level. He gets such a good jump on the ball. He has such good angles.”

Hill said Naighel Calderon, Nainoa Cardinez, catcher Dallas Duarte, and pitchers Atkins and Pontes are options as outfielders or pinch runners.

Shortstop Kyson Donahue, a Punahou School graduate and Arizona transfer, was considered the ’Bows’ top player during fall training. But Donahue underwent hamate surgery on Wednesday, and will need up to a month to fully recover. His cousin, Jordan Donahue, a Damien Memorial School graduate and Oregon State transfer, might fill in at short. Second baseman Stone Miyao also could play shortstop.

Aaron Ujimori is the top candidate to play third, with Matt Aribal and Jordan Donahue also as possibilities. Safea Villaruz-Mauai, Cardinez, Aribal , Bronson Rivera and Jacob Igawa are competing at first.

Hill said he encourages cross-training and does not stress over injuries. “If you get a uniform at the University of Hawaii, you’re expected to perform,” Hill said. “It’s just the next-man-up mentality. I don’t believe in the whole, ‘oh, man, we’ve got injuries’ and this and that. How does that make the guy who’s second string feel? Hey, man, you’re part of this team. You’re expected to be like first-string guy.”