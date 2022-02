Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASKETBALL

Big West women: UC Davis at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest men: Azusa Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 7:30 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

PacWest women: Azusa Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

ILH boys, Division I: Punahou at Kamehameha, 5:30 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.; Damien at ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m. Division I-AA: Kamehameha at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou, 6 p.m. Division II: Hanalani at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; University at Le Jardin, 6:30 p.m.

Division I-AA: Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m. Division II: Damien vs. University, 5 p.m. at Le Jardin.

OIA girls: Division I playoffs, quarterfinals, Nanakuli at Kaiser; Moanalua at Mililani; Radford at Roosevelt; Kahuku at Campbell. Games start at 6:30 p.m.

GOLF

College men: Amer Ari Invitational, all day, at Hapuna Golf Course.

SOCCER

OIA East girls: Kalaheo at Kalani, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH girls, Division II: Hanalani at Sacred Hearts, 5 p.m; Hawaii Baptist at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.

OIA East Boys: Moanalua at Roosevelt; Farrington at Kahuku; Kailua at Kalaheo; Kaimuki at Kalani; Castle at Kaiser; Anuenue at McKinley. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV.

OIA West Boys: Kapolei at Pearl City; Mililani at Aiea; Leilehua at Radford; Waianae at Campbell; Waialua at Nanakuli. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV.

GOLF

College men: Amer Ari Invitational, all day, at Hapuna Golf Course.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Damien at Kamehameha; Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific; Le Jardin vs. Pac-Five at Kapiolani Park No. 1. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA West boys: Mililani at Nanakuli, 5:30 p.m.; Campbell at Leilehua, 5:30 p.m.; Waipahu at Radford, 5:30 p.m.; Waianae at Aiea, 5:30 p.m.; Pearl City at Waialua, 7 p.m.

BASKETBALL

ILH

Wednesday

Varsity Boys Division I

‘Iolani 60, Mid-Pacific 42

Varsity Boys Division III

Hawaiian Mission 60, Lanakila Baptist 28

Tuesday

Varsity Girls Division I

‘Iolani 56, Kamehameha 45

OIA

Wednesday Varsity Girls Division I playoffs

Nanakuli 64, Farrington 35

Radford 47, Kalani 23

Moanalua 40, Kapolei 30

Kahuku 31, Leilehua 23

Tuesday

East Varsity boys

Kailua 60, Castle 42

SOFTBALL

Makua Ali‘i

Wednesday

Fat Katz 18, Na Pueo 9

Waipio 18, Xpress 14

Aikane 17, Hui Ohana 14

Islanders 18, P.H. Shipyard 12

Makules 16, Lokahi 10

Hikina 18, Ho ‘O Ikaika 10

Go Deep 10, Na Kahuna 4

Zen 16, Golden Eagles 4

Bad Company 18, Sportsmen 6

Firehouse 9, Yankees 7

Action 16, Hawaiians 7