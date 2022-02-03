University of Hawaii basketball coach Eran Ganot pleased how players have put statistics aside
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:43 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii guard JoVon McClanahan is not afraid to do the little things if it helps the Rainbow Warriors win.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree