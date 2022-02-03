comscore Wahine basketball coach Laura Beeman preaches defense with UC Davis in town | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Wahine basketball coach Laura Beeman preaches defense with UC Davis in town

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:41 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Guard Daejah Phillips is tied for Hawaii’s team lead with 19 steals this season.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Guard Daejah Phillips is tied for Hawaii’s team lead with 19 steals this season.

Since the start of conference play, Hawaii’s offense has ranked among the most productive in Big West women’s basketball. Read more

Previous Story
Mililani boys earn West’s top seed for OIA soccer playoffs with win over Kapolei
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up