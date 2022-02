Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

What will be the first element to be built in the 15-year redevelopment of the Straub campus? Read more

The Straub Medical Center redevelopment reflects our vision for the future of health care. Currently, we are in the first phase of the project, which is designing the parking structure. Demolition for this phase will begin in 2022, and the new parking structure will have 1,650 stalls, replacing the existing 400-stall parking garage.

The parking structure will also be designed with the ability to convert up to six of the floors for expanded clinical services, if the need arises. It will also be user-friendly with one-way traffic, full-size stalls, no columns and digital signage showing the number of available parking spaces on each floor.

Where does Straub see the future balance between telehealth and in-person clinical services?

Health care is constantly evolving when it comes to equipment and technology. We recognize that, as things change, we need to keep patients’ needs at the forefront and deliver care based on those needs.

The pandemic provided us the opportunity to enhance our telehealth strategies and further develop our virtual connection with the community. Straub’s new health care campus will include team-based care settings with telehealth rooms to provide patients with multiple alternative methods of care, which will increase access.

The traditional in-person doctor visit will always be an option, but telemedicine allows us to keep expanding our reach in a convenient way.

What is the impact of the large cohort of aging baby boomers on the approach you’re taking with this?

Straub has a stellar reputation and we wanted to ensure that it retained that standing. We are moving forward with an aggressive, state-of-the-art redevelopment that will serve the health care needs of the people of Hawaii. Our medical teams have always taken a personalized approach to each patient, no matter their age or demographic.

Our customized care model will continue as we look to create a space with the tools and resources necessary to impact all aspects of patient health – prevention, treatment, access and affordability.

What flexible designing elements will allow expanding capacity in medical emergencies such as a pandemic?

In our redevelopment plans, the new Straub Medical Center is being designed to offer flexibility so the needs of patients in various circumstances can be addressed. This is reminiscent of the medical center’s response during the pandemic surge, when hospital capacity was increased. In addition, Straub’s future health care campus will be nearly triple the existing size at 760,000 square feet.

But, it’s more than just space. It’s how we optimize what we build to deliver quality health care. Our strategy is to constantly evaluate our progress and how it relates to the ever-changing needs of the community. We are deeply invested in providing the right care at the right time, whether it’s responding to a patient emergency need or reminding them about their regular checkups, so they can remain healthy.

Are there any other lessons learned from COVID-19 that are guiding Straub in its redevelopment planning?

The Straub Medical Center redevelopment project is the largest undertaking of its kind by Hawaii Pacific Health and amplifies our commitment to create a healthier Hawaii. What we learned from COVID-19 is that people now have a greater appreciation for their health and the health of others. Many embraced the adage that “we’re all in this together” and focused their thinking on the greater good.

Likewise, HPH focused its efforts on leading the way in COVID-19 testing, adult vaccinations, keiki vaccinations, mobile outreach into our communities and booster shots. We responded and pivoted based on the current community needs. The Straub redevelopment project will model this same approach by being nimble and flexible in order to properly address the ever-changing health care needs of the people of Hawaii.

THE BIO FILE

>> Title: Executive vice president and chief strategy officer of Hawaii Pacific Health; focus on strategic planning and initiatives such as joint venture partnerships and development opportunities.

>> Career history: Served as chief executive officer of Pali Momi Medical Center and Straub Medical Center, and chief nurse executive for Hawaii Pacific Health. Began HPH career in 1990 as a registered nurse at Pali Momi; promoted to various positions, including chief operating officer of Pali Momi and chief operating officer of Straub, before being named the chief executive officer for both medical centers. In March 2021, stepped back in to lead both medical centers as well as Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children as interim CEO.

>> Education: Holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a master’s degree in business administration, and is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

>> Community work: Serves on a number of boards and is currently chairman of the board of directors for the Healthcare Association of Hawaii.

>> A few fun facts: Many people are surprised to learn that I was a forestry firefighter in the Canadian Rockies for three years before going into health care. I became a certified wilderness emergency medical technician (WEMT). Being a WEMT involves utilizing the tools at your disposal in nature to save a life in remote environments. If I could do any other job outside of health care, I would be a college basketball coach. Besides my extreme loyalty to UH basketball, I consider myself the biggest University of North Carolina basketball fan in Hawaii. Go Tar Heels! Believe it or not, I love country music and dancing the two-step with my wife, Michelle.