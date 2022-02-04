comscore Off the News: Learning from Hibiscus Drive horror | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Learning from Hibiscus Drive horror

The detailed account of what happened on Hibsicus Drive on Jan. 19, 2020, is a horrifying reminder of the dangers facing police officers when they must confront armed, unhinged individuals. Officers Tiffany-­Victoria Enriquez and Kaulike Kala­­ma were killed that day, shot by a man who also fatally wounded his landlady, set fire to her house and badly wounded a neighbor who tried to help. The man, Jaroslav Hanel, died as well. Read more

