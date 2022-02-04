comscore Editorial: Put gambling on the back burner | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Put gambling on the back burner

  • Today
  • Updated 7:18 p.m.

The perpetual exercise in futility at the state Legislature is the effort to legalize gambling. It comes up session after session, a splashy idea that draws public attention and plenty of argument, then goes away to die. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Raise wages, workers’ living standards, enhance public health

Scroll Up