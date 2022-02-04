Haleakala National Park to develop new distance-learning program in Hawaiian
- By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
Haleakala National Park officials, in partnership with two Hawaiian language teachers, are creating a Hawaiian language distance-learning program. Kalama Intermediate School students visit the park.
