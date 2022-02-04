comscore Haleakala National Park to develop new distance-learning program in Hawaiian | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Haleakala National Park to develop new distance-learning program in Hawaiian

  • By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.
  • HALEAKALA NATIONAL PARK / 2019 Haleakala National Park officials, in partnership with two Hawaiian language teachers, are creating a Hawaiian language distance-learning program. Kalama Intermediate School students visit the park.

    HALEAKALA NATIONAL PARK / 2019

    Haleakala National Park officials, in partnership with two Hawaiian language teachers, are creating a Hawaiian language distance-learning program. Kalama Intermediate School students visit the park.

Kaleialoha Kaniaupio- Crozier and her Hawaiian immersion students see Haleakala every day from their classroom at Pa‘ia Elementary School. But she said she hasn’t had the resources to bring her third graders to visit Haleakala National Park because the programs and field trips are in English. Read more

Previous Story
Visitor arrivals to Hawaii rebounded 150% last year

Scroll Up