comscore Hawaiian homestead bills advance at state Legislature | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian homestead bills advance at state Legislature

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.

A plan backed by most Hawaii lawmakers to give a historic sum of money to ramp up development of homesteads for potentially thousands of Native Hawaiians took two initial steps forward Thursday at the Legislature. Read more

Previous Story
Visitor arrivals to Hawaii rebounded 150% last year

Scroll Up