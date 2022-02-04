comscore Kokua Line: How does Hanauma Bay balance local and visitor entry? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: How does Hanauma Bay balance local and visitor entry?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 p.m.

Question: My 17-year-old grandson is visiting Hawaii. I’m a resident of Hawaii. Will he be able to enter Hanauma Bay as my dependent during kama­aina hours? Read more

Previous Story
Visitor arrivals to Hawaii rebounded 150% last year

Scroll Up