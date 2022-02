Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hilton Waikoloa has appointed Frederic Hoffman as the resort’s new executive chef. He will oversee the resort’s 12 dynamic dining outlets. Hoffman most recently worked as executive chef at Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach on Oahu. He also has worked as executive chef at St. Regis Princeville Resort on Kauai. Read more

Hilton Waikoloa has appointed Frederic Hoffman as the resort’s new executive chef. He will oversee the resort’s 12 dynamic dining outlets. Hoffman most recently worked as executive chef at Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach on Oahu. He also has worked as executive chef at St. Regis Princeville Resort on Kauai.

‘Olelo Community Media has promoted Wes Akamine to director of operations and project management. Most recently, Akamine served as ‘Olelo training manager. He first joined the organization in 2002 as manager of the Mapunapuna Media Service Center.

The Honolulu Community Action Program Inc. has named Mele Kauvaka as its new director of human resources. Kauvaka previously worked as a human resources specialist at the Research Corporation for the University of Hawaii, an administrator for Perry Management Corp. and a personnel administrator for Fastop Convenience Stores Inc. Most recently, she served as HCAP’s human resources generalist.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.