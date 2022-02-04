Rearview Mirror: Alexander Estate search leads to trifecta of interesting tales
By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
COURTESY ALEXANDER & BALDWIN, CIRCA 1882
Alexander & Baldwin co-founder Samuel Alexander, seated right, with his wife, Martha, seated left. Their son, Wallace, standing, built the Diamond Head Alexander estate. Also pictured are their daughters Martha, left, Juliette and Annie.
COURTESY TONY TODARO
Albert “Sonny” Cunha has been called the “father of hapa-haole songs.” Some believe he co-wrote the Yale fight song “Boola Boola.”
BOB SIGALL PHOTO
Makalei Beach Park was once owned by the son of the co-founder of Alexander & Baldwin. The Alexander Estate was built in 1930.