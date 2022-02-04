comscore Rule changes needed to sustain industry, Hawaii cannabis dispensaries say | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Rule changes needed to sustain industry, Hawaii cannabis dispensaries say

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:20 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Cure Oahu customers can select from an array of locally grown, medical-grade cannabis products. Above, The Garden, an overall view of the space.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Cure Oahu customers can select from an array of locally grown, medical-grade cannabis products. Above, The Garden, an overall view of the space.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Cure Oahu customers can select from an array of locally grown, medical-grade cannabis products. Brandon Nielsen, left, assistant dispensary director, and dispensary store manager Monique Nuuanu stand in the dispensing area known at The Garden.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Cure Oahu customers can select from an array of locally grown, medical-grade cannabis products. Brandon Nielsen, left, assistant dispensary director, and dispensary store manager Monique Nuuanu stand in the dispensing area known at The Garden.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Cure Oahu is a Honolulu-based medical cannabis dispensary that opened its second location Thursday at Kapolei Village Center. The 2,200-square-foot dispensary features a lobby and dispensing area called The Garden. Above, a view of the lobby.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Cure Oahu is a Honolulu-based medical cannabis dispensary that opened its second location Thursday at Kapolei Village Center. The 2,200-square-foot dispensary features a lobby and dispensing area called The Garden. Above, a view of the lobby.

Cure Oahu opened a new medical cannabis dispensary Thursday in Kapolei, the only one in West Oahu, where a large number of registered patients reside. Read more

Previous Story
Visitor arrivals to Hawaii rebounded 150% last year

Scroll Up