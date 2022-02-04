Rainbow Wahine basketball team surge late to defeat UC Davis
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:37 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s Jacque David looked for a shot against UC Davis’ Lena Svanholm and Sage Stobbart on Thursday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree