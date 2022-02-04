comscore Rainbow Wahine basketball team surge late to defeat UC Davis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rainbow Wahine basketball team surge late to defeat UC Davis

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Jacque David looked for a shot against UC Davis’ Lena Svanholm and Sage Stobbart on Thursday.

Hawaii coach Laura Beeman wanted to see greater defensive intensity from the Rainbow Wahine defense entering a Big West homestand. Read more

