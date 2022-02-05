Cafe opens on Hawaiian home land in Anahola
- By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:34 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY HOMESTEAD COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORP.
Anahola Cafe opened in October in the Anahola Marketplace, which is located on Hawaiian Home Lands.
COURTESY HOMESTEAD COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORP.
Workers and helpers Robin Danner, front, Norman Solomon, Kongi Faagai, Ikaika Kirifi and Wyatt Kamoku pose for a selfie in the Anahola Cafe kitchen.
-
COURTESY HOMESTEAD COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORP.
Anahola Cafe opened in October in the Anahola Marketplace, which is on Hawaiian home lands. The cafe’s menu includes burgers, saimin and other local dishes.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree